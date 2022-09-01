Get Paramount+ and Showtime for as low as $8 a month with this bundle

Paramount+ has joined up with Showtime to offer both companies' streaming services together for just a few bucks (opens in new tab) a month. Paramount+ (with ads) and Showtime will cost you $8 a month, while Paramount+ (without ads) and Showtime will cost you $13 a month now through October 2nd.

When we reviewed Paramount+, we appreciated its low cost, the quality originals on offer, and its niche sports coverage, but we also noted that this particular service wasn't nearly as big or robust as something like Netflix. However, with Showtime alongside it, the amount of content you get when you sign up has been massively increased.

Paramount+ and Showtime bundle deal

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ with Showtime: $8/$13 at Paramount (opens in new tab)

Enjoy all of Paramount+'s original shows and sports coverage alongside Showtime's host of movies and critically acclaimed television under one roof. Sign up before October 2nd, and get this new bundle at a hefty discount.

Showtime is a longstanding competitor to HBO, offering up a slew of popular movies alongside a host of popular original shows. You can enjoy the likes of Twin Peaks, Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Dexter, and plenty more. If you're looking for critically acclaimed television, Showtime is a great buy.

Plus, while Paramount+ may not have the biggest library on its own, you can catch shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, Halo, 1883, and more exclusively on the service, among other unique offerings. Its sports coverage, for example, includes more than 2,000 soccer matches each year. Together, these services are a strong bundle.

What's more, even if you opt for the cheaper ad-supported Paramount+ Showtime bundle, you won't be served ads when watching Showtime content, just Paramount+ content. If interested, sign up before October 2nd, as the ad-supported bundle will then cost $12 a month, with the ad-free bundle $15 a month.

MORE:

Check out everything you need to know about Paramount+

As well as our favorite media streamers

And all the best 4K TVs out now