Get Apple TV+ free for six months by using this nifty PS5 trick – but you’ve got to be quick

With so many streaming services vying for our hard-earned cash and even more must-watch shows scattered across them, we’re always on the lookout for ways to save a few quid – so how does six months of Apple TV+ for free sound?

If you have a PS5, all you need to do is download the Apple TV+ app to your console and you’ll get half a year’s access for nothing when you sign in, while PS4 owners can enjoy three months for free by doing the same. There’s no time to hang around, though, because the offer expires on Monday 31 July.

Apple TV+, which would normally set you back £6.99 a month, has risen to prominence recently with a slew of unmissable shows, including Silo, Severance, Slow Horses and some that don't begin with the letter 'S', while Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon is also coming soon.

Perhaps the best thing about this deal, though, is that it’s also available to existing subscribers and those who have redeemed a free trial before. If you’re in the middle of one, perhaps via your Sky package, you’ll also be able to tack the extra months on the end.

And while the deal might have to be activated via your console, you can watch as normal on any other device where the Apple TV+ app is available, whether that’s on your TV, a mobile device, or via an Apple TV 4K box.

