Following this morning's product preview at Gleneagles in Scotland, we can now bring you the lowdown on Sony's complete range of TV and home cinema products for 2010.



All but the entry-level Bravia TVs in the UK will be fitted with Freeview HD tuners, enabling viewers to receive free-to-air high-definition broadcasts.



The flagship Signature LX903 models are Full HD 3D capable straight out of the box, while the Cinematic HX903 models and HX803 models are 3D-ready, meaning you'll have to buy the optional 3D transmitter and glasses for the full three-dimensional experience.

Several of Sony's 2010 ranges use LED backlighting, and many are fitted with wi-fi for access to Bravia Internet Video.

The latter will give access to Demand Five, a catch-up TV service from Channel Five, as well as movies on demand from Lovefilm. Owners will also be able to access social networking sites such as Twitter, Flickr and Facebook via their TVs.

BBC's iPlayer will be pre-installed on all Sony's new Blu-ray players and will be made available for the relevant models in the Bravia TV range later in the year. All TVs adopt Sony's new 'Monolithic Design' styling.



Sony KDL-LX903





SIGNATURE RANGE

BRAVIA KDL-LX903

Available sizes: 40in (£2000), 60in (£3500)

Due: June

Integrated Full HD 3D

Built-in Wi-Fi access to online content & services, internet widgets and DLNA-enabled devices

Motionflow 200Hz PRO & Image Blur Reduction

Edge LED lighting & Monolithic Design

OptiContrast panel

Intelligent Presence Sensor II and Ambient Sensor to save energy



Sony KDL-40HX903



CINEMATIC RANGE

BRAVIA KDL-HX903

Available sizes: 46in (£2199), 52in (£2500)

Due:June

Intelligent Dynamic full LED screen with local dimming

Motionflow 200Hz PRO & Image Blur Reduction

OptiContrast panel

Full HD 3D-ready (3D transmitter and glasses optional)



BRAVIA KDL-HX803

Available sizes: 40in (£1400), 46in (£1600)

Due: June

Motionflow 200Hz

Edge LED backlighting



Sony KDL-NX803



PRESENCE RANGE

BRAVIA KDL-NX803

Available sizes: 40in (£1600), 52in (£2299)

Due: March/April

Monolithic Design

Built-in Wi-Fi access to online content & services, internet widgets and DLNA-enabled devices

Motionflow 200Hz & Image Blur Reduction

Deep Black panel and edge LED backlighting



Can be supplied with an optional glass and brushed aluminium TV stand with adjustable 6 degree positioning for placing on contemporary, low furniture.



BRAVIA KDL-NX703

Available sizes: 40in (£1300), 46in (£1700)

Due March/April

Monolithic Design

Built-in Wi-Fi access to online content & services, internet widgets and DLNA-enabled devices

Motionflow 100Hz

Deep Black panel and Edge LED backlighting



ESSENTIAL RANGE

BRAVIA KDL-EX703

Available sizes: 32in, 40in, 46in, 52in, 60in

Prices: starting from £900 for 32in to £2800 for 60in

Slim, LED edge-lit Full HD screen

Wi-Fi-ready for access to online content, services & internet widgets

Presence Sensor & range of energy saving features

Bravia Engine 3 & Motionflow 100Hz



BRAVIA KDL-EX603

Available sizes 32in £800, 40in £949



BRAVIA KDL-EX503

100Hz Motionflow

Available sizes 32in £700, 37in £800, 40in £900, 46in £1200, 55in £1698



BRAVIA KDL-EX403

Available sizes 32in £550, 37in £650 40in £750, 46in £999



BRAVIA KDL-EX43B

Available sizes 32in (£750), 40in (£900), due May



Integrated Blu-ray player



BLU-RAY SYSTEMS



Sony had previously only announced the range-topping BDV-IZ1000W system as being 3D-capable, as well as having Bravia Internet Video capabilities. Now, however, it has confirmed that the BDV-E370 and BDV-E870 can all have 3D playback added with a software update.





Sony BDV-IZ1000W

BDV-IZ1000W £tbc, due September

• Blu-ray 3D playback

• BRAVIA Monolithic Design

• 1000W Full HD 1080p Blu-ray disc, DVD, CD, SA-CD 5.1 channel home theatre system

• Integrated S-AIR wireless rear speakers

• BRAVIA Internet Video and BD-LIVE

• Entertainment Database Browser with Gracenote technology

• Wi-Fi Ready with included USB Wireless LAN adapter (802.11)

• BD Remote (iPhone/iPod touch remote control - free app.)

• Photo/Music/Video Playback via USB and DLNA

• iPod audio playback via USB

• Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoding





Sony BDV-E370

BDV-E370 £500, due March

* Blu-ray 3D Ready - software upgrade due June

* Four satellite speakers with 850W total output power and HD audio codecs

* DCAC for simple set-up and flexible speaker placement

* Minimalistic Monolithic Design Concept

* Catch-up TV services and Internet videos with BRAVIA Internet Video

* Wireless LAN Ready (UWA-BR100 USB wireless LAN adapter sold separately)

* Watch your DVD movies in near-HD quality with Precision Cinema Upscale

* Gracenote Entertainment Database Browser

* Use your iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control





Sony BDV-E870

BDV-E870 £550, due March

* Blu-ray 3D Ready – software upgrade due June

* Two tall speakers with 1000W total output power and HD audio codecs

* DCAC for simple set-up and flexible speaker placement

* Minimalistic Monolithic Design Concept

* Catch-up TV services and Internet videos with BRAVIA Internet Video

* Wireless LAN Ready (UWA-BR100 USB wireless LAN adapter sold separately)

* Watch your DVD movies in near HD-quality with Precision Cinema Upscale

* Gracenote Entertainment Database Browser

* Use your iPhone or iPod touch as a remote control



HT-AS5 £400, due June

Home cinema system without DVD/BD. 3 HDMI inputs, optical input, 3D pass-through. More information to follow.





BLU-RAY PLAYERS



The BDP-S770 and BDP-S570 models will be compatible with 3D Blu-ray discs straight out of the box, have integrated wi-fi and Bravia Internet Video Link and iPhone control. They will be available in September and May respectively.



The BDP-S370 model will be 3D-ready, meaning it will need a software upgrade (like the home cinema systems) to handle 3D Blu-ray discs. It's due on sale in March.



In addition, the players have Bravia Internet Video access, including the BBC iPlayer, via the built-in Wi-Fi of the BDP-S570 and BDP-S770, or on the BDP-S370 using a plug-in USB Wi-fi adapter.



The players can also be controlled from an iPhone or iPod Touch, using software downloadable from the App Store. All three models are SACD compatible as standard.



Full technical specs of all three models are listed below:





Sony BDP-S770

BDP-S770 3D Blu-ray disc player £299, due September

• Blu-ray 3D playback

• BRAVIA Monolithic Design

• Full HD 1080p single-disc Blu-ray disc, DVD, SA-CD, CD player

• BRAVIA Internet Video and BD-LIVE

• IP Content Noise Reduction

• Built-in Wi-Fi Wireless (802.11) with Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WAP)

• Entertainment Database Browser with Gracenote technology

• BD Remote (iPhone/iPod touch remote control - free app.)

• DVD upscaling to 1080p with Precision Cinema HD Upscaling

• Multichannel analogue output

• Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoding

• Photo/Music/Video Playback via USB and DLNA

• SACD playback





Sony BDP-S570

BDP-S570 3D Blu-ray player £230, due May

• Blu-ray 3D playback

• BRAVIA Monolithic Design

• Full HD 1080p single-disc Blu-ray disc, DVD, SA-CD, CD player

• BRAVIA Internet Video and BD-LIVE

• IP Content Noise Reduction

• Built-in Wi-Fi Wireless (802.11) with Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WAP)

• Entertainment Database Browser with Gracenote technology

• BD Remote (iPhone/iPod touch remote control - free app.)

• DVD upscaling to 1080p with Precision Cinema HD Upscaling

• Photo/Music/Video Playback via USB and DLNA

• Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoding

• SACD playback

Sony BDP-S370



BDP-S370 £180, due March

• BRAVIA Monolithic Design

• Full HD 1080p single-disc Blu-ray disc, DVD, SA-CD, CD player

• BRAVIA Internet Video and BD-LIVE

• Entertainment Database Browser with Gracenote technology

• Wi-Fi Ready (USB wireless LAN adapter sold separately)

• DVD upscaling to 1080p with Precision Cinema HD Upscaling

• BD Remote (iPhone/iPod touch remote control - free app.)

• Photo/Music/Video Playback via USB and DLNA

• Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoding

• SACD playback



AV AMPLIFIERS

STR-DH1010 £399, due June

STR-DH610 £299, due May



More information to follow, but both amps will allow 3D pass through.