Forget Sonos, this Award-winning wireless speaker is now 50% off for Prime Day 2

Sure, Sonos is behind some of the best wireless multi-room speakers on the planet, but even surer is that you pay for that privilege. It isn't wholly surprising that the popular brand isn't part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale – Sonos and big discounts rarely go hand in hand. But if you're after a portable wireless speaker, for solo or multi-room use, without breaking the bank, today's your lucky day: one of our absolute favourites is less than half-price.

For Prime Day 2, Amazon is offering the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Audio Pro Addon C3 for just £125. That's £125 (or 50 per cent) less than its original RRP, and the lowest price we've seen before today.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it, though you can sign-up for free with a Prime 30-day trial and then decide if you want to continue or cancel before the end of your trial.

We'd recommend any buyer on the hunt for a portable wireless speaker to jump on this deal as, despite being a little old now, the C3 is as good as ever. After all, it's a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a mainstay on our expert pick of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Audio Pro C3 was £250 now £125 (save £125) Amazon

Audio Pro's superb wireless speaker looks great, sounds sharp as a tack and comes laden with a veritable raft of features and listening options, including wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth. It's still one of the best portable speakers at its price. The best price is now only on the white finish.

Price check: £147.95 @ Electricshop | £159 @ AV.com

The Addon C3's talents are many.

It has the same minimalist looks that the Scandinavian company is known for, complete with textured surfaces and an embossed leather carry handle, but the wireless tech adds a whole new dimension to your listening.

The Audio Pro Addon C3 supports the main streaming services, including Tidal, Spotify, Qobuz and Apple Music, with playback and multi-room grouping controlled via the Audio Pro Control app for iOS and Android. Battery life is around nine hours of playback at 100 per cent volume and up to 15 hours at 50 per cent.

Sonically, it's an absolute belter, too, with a sound quality much more mature than most wireless speakers at this price level. It's refined and textured, with an open, detailed delivery backed by a really impressive sense of rhythmic drive. Even at its original price, the only thing we could really find to gripe about was a slightly clunky control app... but that's hardly the most fatal of fatal flaws.

The combined might of the C3's musical performance, myriad ways to listen and lovely design make this a supremely attractive proposition at this heavily discounted price. There are many newer wireless speakers that offer portability and smarts, such as the excellent JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi (now on sale for £199), but the Audio Pro Addon C3 remains a stellar choice. Get it while it's hot. Heck, at this price we'd be tempted to buy two or three and get a multi-room audio system up and running.

