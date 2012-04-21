It's Record Store Day again on April 21st, the day when vinyl fans across the globe get to celebrate their favourite music format.

This year the occasion will be marked by exclusive releases on vinyl from Arcade Fire, The Cure, The Specials, The Clash, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen – among others – and you can check out partiicipating stores in your area via this link. More than 200 record stores across the country are taking part.

There's a list of exclusive vinyl releases on the Record Store website too. They include the following:

• Arcade Fire – a 12in version of Sprawl II from their Grammy winning album The Suburbs. The release will be limited to 3000 pressings.

• Aretha Franklin/Otis Redding – a 7in 45 of each artist's version of Respect.

• Bruce Springsteen – a 7in 45 of Rocky Ground from his new album Wrecking Ball along with a B side of The Promise Live from the Carousel, Asbury Park.

• David Bowie – a Record Store Day exclusive 7in picture disc of two versions of Starman, the original and a Top of the Pops live edition.



• Ozzy Osbourne – a 4400 press limited edition Randy Rhodes tribute polka dot vinyl of Believer and Goodbye to Romance, both live.

• Pete Townshend – a 10in vinyl pressing of Quadrophenia Demos Part 2.

• The Clash – a new, digitally remastered version of London Calling by Mick Jones and Bill Price, limited to 1000 7in pressings.

• The Grateful Dead – a 4200 press limited edition LP of Dark Star: Europe 72 Olympic Theater- Paris France 5/4/72 containing the previously unavailable longest version of Dark Star.

You can see the full list of participating UK stores here.

