The bookshelf speakers pack 30 watts of power, have an internal DAC, and a USB connection for connecting directly to a laptop or computer.

You'll also find standard analogue stereo RCA inputs, a 3.5mm jack input for MP3 players or other portables and even a subwoofer output.

Available in a piano black lacquer finish, the spekers will look to build on the success of the Cambridge Audio S Series speaker range.

The SLA25 speakers have a rigid MDF cabinet with internal cross-bracing, housing a 4in mid/bass driver and a 1in soft dome tweeter.

The amplification is housed in one speaker, which then connects to the other speaker via standard speaker cable. Speaker cable is included in the box.

There's a volume control on the front of the speaker, allowing you to easily adjust the volume level on the speaker directly.

Cambridge Audio insists the SLA25 speakers will be as adept in a large room as a smaller space, the speakers measuring 22cm tall, 15cm wide and 18cm deep.

The Cambridge Audio SLA25 amplified speakers are due on sale later this month for £199.95.

We have just got our hands on one of the first production samples, so look out for our review very soon.

