It's a portable, solar powered dock with a built-in solar panel and rubberised, splash-proof exterior, making it ideal for those long, lazy days on the beach or sunbathing in the garden.

Eton claims the solar panel will even work in cloudy conditions – handy for us Brits – and if you're indoors there's a rechargeable lithium-ion battery too, so it will charge your iPhone or iPod.

Its multi-regional adapter with interchangeable plugs means the Soulra will work on 100-240V mains systems, so you can even use it abroad.

You can buy the Eton Soulra from Amazon and other retailers for £149.

