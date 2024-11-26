Don't worry if you haven't heard of this brand, trust us, these are great Black Friday headphones deals

Even if you haven't heard of them, trust us when we say there is a lot to like about the headphones brand Austrian Audio. And for Black Friday, there are savings to be had across its range of over-ears at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision. The wireless Hi-X25BT pair are just £129, the Hi-X15 are down to just £89, the Hi-X55 are down to £225, and the Hi-X65 to £269.

Every single one of these has received a five-star review from us following our extensive testing process and the first two are fresh from wins at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024.

We are going to throw our spotlight on the two that won our What Hi-Fi? Awards. Firstly, the Hi-X15 are Austrian Audio's affordable wired headphones that in our full review, we called: "An exceptional pair of over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound quality in an affordable package."

These five-star closed-backs are for those wanting some of the best wired headphones without breaking the bank. And, considering this Black Friday deal, they're even more reasonably priced. Yes, it's only £10 (down from £99 to £89), but given that they're award-winning and five-star, any saving at all is a surprise.

Due to their budget price, you'd perhaps expect a more budget look and feel, but the X15 are anything but. There's matte plastic on the arms, metal hinges for folding away with zero fuss, and a black, red, and silver colour scheme that sets them apart from their competitors. While we found the sound quite lively straight out of the box, we stated: "Once they settle, the Austrian Audios sound so transparent and grown up that they belie their relatively modest price tag."

When it comes to the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT, they're for a slightly heftier budget, but only just. For £129 at Sevenoaks, you can pick up the wired or wireless over-ear headphones at the same price. Our full review of the wireless offering said: "Austrian Audio's first foray into the Bluetooth realm has been a sonic success. The Hi-X25BT offer sparkling sonic clarity, ample detail and a genuine sense of fun, and at a competitive price."

Another attractive design that bears incredible similarities to the Hi-X15 in the best way possible - they're lightweight and built to last. While they don't have ANC (active noise cancelling), in our opinion they do block out enough external noise physically thanks to the earpads. So, what do they sound like? We said: "While the wires may have gone, that signature Austrian Audio flavour remains."

Whether you're in the market for wired, wireless, budget, or high-end, there are savings to be had this Black Friday on the entire Austrian Audio range at Sevenoaks. But hurry, these deals won't stick around for long.

