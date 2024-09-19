Don't wait for Prime Day! Sony's Award-winning XM5 earbuds hit lowest-ever price

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are rated 'best overall' in our list of best wireless earbuds – and now they're cheaper than ever.

The new price of £189 at Amazon undercuts the previous low of £210 we saw during 2023's Black Friday and the £199 price they fell to over the summer. It's a saving of £70 off the RRP.

The deal only applies to the black finish though – the silver are £199 while the smoky pink stubbornly remain at £219.

Best Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £189 (save £50)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist that are capable of touching them, especially with this discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review Deal also at John Lewis

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the superb, Award-winning WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible so you change volume and sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we really are scratching our heads trying to come up with a finer-sounding alternative.

With this price drop, they're the ultimate choice at this end of the market. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still great, as are the five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that replace them, but we're utterly won over by the might of the WF-1000XM5 and the new low price.

Sony has since launched fantastic budget wireless earbuds like the WF-C700N and WF-C510. But if it's the best you're after, you need the WF-1000XM5.

