Don't miss these Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar deals in the Labor Day sales

Labor Day is here, and so are the sales, spanning many different categories from soundbars to Labor Day TV sales and everything between. To that end, Sony's HT-G700 and HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbars are now on sale at Amazon. You can get the HT-G700 for just $398 (opens in new tab), while you can pick up an HT-A5000 for $798 (opens in new tab).

When we reviewed the HT-G700, we found it to be a very capable four-star bar, with a big, weighty sound; impressive Atmos support; and a solid, stylish build. We haven't reviewed the HT-A5000 just yet, but Sony prices and positions this bar as a step up from the HT-G700.

Labor Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) HT-G700 3.1c Atmos soundbar: $600 $398 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the HT-G700, we appreciated its punchy sound, great Atmos support, and impressive build quality. And this was at $600. Now just under $400, this is not just a great soundbar but an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) HT-A5000 5.1.2c Atmos soundbar: $1000 $798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony HT-A5000 is the HT-G700's bigger brother, offering up even more channels of sound. It looks impressive on paper and with over $200 off, it's definitely one to consider this Labor Day.

When buying a TV, even a nice TV, most of the time, the built-in speakers are quite limited. That's why we at What Hi-Fi? almost always recommend a dedicated sound system, and soundbars are perhaps the easiest, most economical way to upgrade your TV's audio.

The Sony HT-G700 is a great way to enjoy a top-notch audio experience on whichever TV you've got, while the G700's big brother, the HT-A5000, we'd expect to perform similarly. Both bars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X as well as Bluetooth and HDMI, while the HT-A5000 also supports 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. The HT-G700 comes with a wireless subwoofer, while you can opt for one with the HT-A5000, if you want to spend a little extra.

Our experience with the HT-G700 was that of a great home cinema soundbar, offering up a punchy, dynamic, and cinematic listening experience. If you're after a big, meaty, room-filling sound, the G700 is a great buy, and we'd expect the HT-A5000 to have similar strengths.

If you're looking for a cheap, effective way to set up a home theatre, picking up a Sony HT-G700 or HT-A5000 might be just the ticket. With savings of hundreds of dollars across both of these soundbars, now's the perfect time to pull the trigger, before all these Labor Day sales start to disappear.

