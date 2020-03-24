Disney Plus UK launch: here are the film and TV shows to watch right now

Disney Plus is now live in the UK! And there's an impressive list of Disney Plus shows and films you can watch at launch. You can take your pick from 500 films, 350 TV series and a slate of 26 original shows.

You can get Disney Plus for £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription. Judging by the extensive line-up, it might be worth every penny.

As expected, The Force is strong with all eight Star Wars films and Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker "due at a later date". Smash-hit spin-off saga The Mandalorian is also available at launch.

Disney Plus UK has more than 30 films and 50 series from the Marvel universe, including the Oscar-nominated Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nostalgia fans can also feast their eyes on plenty of Disney cartoons and, as we previously reported, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons are available at launch. Season 31, which premiered in the States back in February, will be available to stream from November.

There's no such wait for Pixar films, though. Disney+ has 20 Pixar movies including Toy Story 4 and Finding Nemo. They are streaming along with new shorts Lamp Life and Pixar in Real Life, a live-action series that takes Pixar characters out of their cosy CGI world and drops them into the real world.

And what of the originals? The Mandalorian is joined by 25 exclusive Disney+ Originals, including The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Short Circuit (a series of experimental shorts by Disney's top animators), Clone Wars, The Imagineering Story and the annoyingly-named, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney is also dusting-off its huge vault of beloved classics to stream everything from Cinderella and The Little Mermaid, to recent hits Frozen and The Lion King (2019). There are also family movies galore, including the likes of Home Alone and Mrs Doubtfire.

Not a fan of Bedknobs and Broomsticks? More cerebral content includes Oscar-winning documentaries such as Free Solo, as well as National Geographic documentaries such as BAFTA-nominated Jane.

All of which means that Disney Plus' dream of establishing itself as a top-notch streaming service, and a serious rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, is starting to look achievable.

Still not sure? Here's a rundown of everything you need to know about Disney Plus.