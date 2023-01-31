Denon launches flagship AVC-A1H and high-powered AVC-X4800H AV amps

Denon's latest amps are now available in the UK and Europe. The AVC-1H and AVC-X4800H were announced back in September.

Both bring increased HDMI 2.1 connectivity and 8K video support, including 8K upscaling from 4K content. Maybe it's time to buy an 8K TV.

They also support popular 3D sound formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D, and for the first time, Sony 360 Reality Audio.

The star of the show is the AVC-A1H (pictured above), which replaces Denon's AVC-A110 110th Anniversary Edition AV Amplifier. It offers a ridiculous 15 channels of onboard amplification, Denon’s largest ever power transformer, a hefty, high-rigidity construction (giving it a back-breaking weight of 32kg), and Dirac Live upgradability for an additional cost via a future software update.

The AVC-A1H can power a 7.4.6 system, with processing for up to four subwoofers and four assignable balanced XLR outputs – not something we often see on consumer AV devices. Its 10 HDMI ports (seven inputs, three outputs) support HDMI 2.1 and 8K video signals at 60fps.

The AVC-A1H is available now for £5999 / $6500 / AU$11999.

(Image credit: Denon)

The AVC-X4800H (above) is also available now. It offers 200W of power per channel to nine channels of amplification and, like the A1H, can handle up to four subwoofers.

It's capable of driving a 5.4.4 system with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, Auro 3D and Sony 360 Reality Audio support.

Again, it offers the same complement of 10 HDMI sockets, and again, they're all HDMI 2.1, supporting 8K video and gaming features like VRR, ALLM and QFT. The X4800H will also support Dirac Live upgradability via a future software update.

It's quite a bit cheaper than the A1H, at £2199 / $2500 / AU$3999.

