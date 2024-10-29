Deal alert! Sony's excellent Bravia 8 OLED TV hits record-low price

It's a rare treat when one of the best OLED TVs of 2024 drops to its lowest-ever price, which is why we're particularly excited to share that the Sony Bravia 8 OLED – a What Hi-Fi? five-star model – is currently available with £600 off on Amazon.

You can now grab the 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED for £1,599 at Amazon, down from its original RRP of £2,199 – that's a significant saving 27 per cent. This represents excellent value, especially considering the average price over the past three months has hovered around £1,730.

Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED, K55XR80 was £2199 now £1599 at Amazon (save £600)

The Bravia 8 is an incredible set that's worth your consideration. On the 65-inch version, skin tones are warm and realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.

For those seeking reassurance beyond the attractive price tag, our comprehensive review of the K65XR80 65-inch model (which shares identical specs with this 55-inch version) revealed a TV that delivers exceptional picture quality. The Bravia 8 particularly impressed us with its natural, authentic picture performance, offering wonderfully warm and realistic skin tones, excellent motion handling, and impressive light control that creates a truly three-dimensional image.

One of the standout features of the Bravia 8 is its refined picture processing. The TV's new Bravia XR processor leverages AI to deliver what our testing confirmed to be a more authentic, natural-looking home cinema experience. This is particularly evident in how it handles colours – watching content like Blade Runner 2049, we noted that dark areas retain plenty of detail while maintaining natural skin tones and delivering impressive depth to scenes. During testing, using Oppenheimer, the TV revealed exceptional levels of detail in black and white scenes, with every stitch and weave on characters' suits remaining clearly visible.

The Bravia 8 also brings notable improvements in peak brightness compared to its predecessor, with Sony claiming a 10 per cent increase. Our tests confirmed this enhancement, with the TV showing better detail retention in bright scenes while maintaining the natural, authentic picture that Sony is known for. This was particularly noticeable in HDR content, where the Bravia 8 delivered immersive peak brights while retaining more detail than its predecessor – especially evident in challenging scenes showing sunsets and starfields.

Audio performance is another area where the Bravia 8 excels, thanks to Sony's unique Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology. This innovative system uses actuators to vibrate the screen itself to generate sound, resulting in what we found to be one of the better-sounding OLED TVs we've tested, with particularly impressive control and spaciousness. While it might not match a dedicated soundbar for bass impact, its ability to track moving sound effects and maintain clear dialogue makes it stand out from typical TV speakers.

For gamers, the TV offers two HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR, and ALLM, along with Dolby Vision Gaming support – making it well-equipped for current-gen gaming consoles. The inclusion of Google TV ensures access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, with all UK catch-up apps present and correctly streaming in 4K HDR where applicable.

At £1,599, we think the Sony Bravia 8 OLED represents exceptional value, especially considering the picture quality we experienced with the 65in version, its innovative audio system and gaming capabilities. For anyone in the market for a premium OLED TV, this record-low price makes it an extremely tempting option. Happy watching.

