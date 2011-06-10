Trending

Crystal Audio MediaMatchbox adds Blu-ray and HD audio decoding

By News 

Portable media player turns any USB memory stick or NAS drive into an entertainment source for your HD TV

Crystal Audio MediaMatchbox

We were intrigued by Crystal Audio's PicoHD5.1 portable media player when it was unveiled in April, and now the company has developed a second version, the £50 MediaMatchbox.

The new design decodes more video formats, including Blu-ray, offers increased video bandwidth (90Mbps) and can handle HD audio passthrough and downmixing.

It also has a selection of video enhancement controls for brightness, contrast, saturation and hue, and is fitted with a Realtek RTD1055DD chipset.

As with the PicoHD5.1, the new model turns any USB memory stick or NAS drive into an entertainment source for your high-definition TV.

It does all this in a box the size of a tubby credit card, which weighs just 40g, so you can take it out and about with you and use it in the office or at a friend's house as well as at home.

The MediaMatch delivers HD video up to 1080p via its HDMI output, supports 5.1 multichannel audio with HD passthrough, and is compatible with a large array of formats including DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby TrueHD, DiVX, AAC, FLAC, WMV and BD-ISO.

It also works with hard disks, USB flash drives and SD or MMC media cards.

