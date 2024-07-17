Could this be the best Prime Day deal on a Dolby Atmos soundbar? Save nearly £800 on the Samsung Q990C

Amazon Prime Day tends to highlight some epic soundbar deals, but we think this could be the best one we've seen yet. While the Sonos Arc hitting £718 was a treat, this deal on the Samsung Q990C soundbar package is an even more delectable deal, as it's (almost) half-price.

Amazon is quoting the original launch price of the Q990C at £1599, with this deal knocking the price down to just £819. That's £780 off the asking price or a 49 per cent saving, which is bordering on half price. In our review we quoted the price at £1300, however, we reviewed it fairly late into its lifespan, so prices have hovered around £1300. That still represents a tempting saving of £560, which is a great deal no matter how you look at it.

Samsung Q990C £1599 £819 at Amazon (save £780)

This compelling soundbar package from Samsung includes a Dolby Atmos soundbar, two wireless satellite speakers with upward-firing drivers and a wireless subwoofer for a full surround sound experience. We thought it sounded big and spacious while remaining cohesive and well-integrated. This is an ideal solution for those who want an immersive sound experience without trailing cables around their living room.

Four stars

Read our full Samsung Q990C review

The Samsung Q990C is a fuss-free solution for adding Dolby Atmos audio to your TV, and we found it to be rather effective in our review. We noted that its large and easygoing sound remained precise while also giving a great spatial effect that truly immersed us in the content we were watching. It's a pleasingly cohesive system that ensures there are no gaps between the speakers and the subwoofer also feels well integrated.

Specs-wise the Q990C is a powerhouse, with an 11.1.4 speaker arrangement across the bar, surrounds and subwoofer. That includes upward-firing drivers in both the soundbar itself and the surround speakers, which helps to produce convincing Dolby Atmos height effects. There are a total of 22 drivers within this package, which should speak for itself.

Samsung has also outfitted the Q990C with a solid selection of both wired and wireless connectivity options. On the wired front we have an HDMI eARC out, two HDMI in passthrough sockets (unfortunately not HDMI 2.1) and an optical connection, whereas on the wireless side, we have wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth and even Apple AirPlay 2 (yes, on a Samsung device). This soundbar also gets a dedicated remote, which we thoroughly prefer over an app solution; however, if you're planning on pairing it with a Samsung TV, you can expect it to work with the TV remote and other Samsung synergistic features like Q Symphony.

While the newer HW-Q990D might be fresher and sound better (netting it a five-star review), it's also £380 more expensive, so it's a considerable step up over this outgoing model. While you could stretch to the latest model if your budget allows, we think the Samsung Q990C is still a worthy soundbar package, especially at this price.

