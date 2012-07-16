Trending

Computers Unlimited to distribute Focal multimedia products in the UK

Bird range of 2.1 systems join the XS Book and Spirit One headphones in Focal multimedia range

Computers Unlimited has been appointed as the UK distributor for Focal's entire range of multimedia products, including the five-star XS Book desktop speakers and Spirit One headphones.

Next to join the line-up is the Bird range of three 2.1 systems, which we first saw at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show earlier this year.

They're based around a central unit, the 2x35W Power Bird. It incorporates wired and wireless connectivity, a hidden 6in, 80W subwoofer and can be used in flat, vertical or horizontal positions.

Buyers can choose from three sizes of speaker: Little Bird, Bird and Super Bird. They come with wall mounts as standard; optional black or white floor stands cost £150 for the Super Bird, and £130/pair for the Bird and Little Bird models.

Every Bird system supports wireless audio, without the need for a wi-fi network. Owners getting the choice of Kleer or Bluetooth aptX technology.

The former works by adding a Focal USB or iTransmitter dongle (£80) to your computer or Apple iPad/iPhone, while the latter uses a universal aptX Bluetooth receiver (£80) for compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled smartphones, tablets or computers.

Bird systems also get coaxial and optical digital inputs, two pairs of stereo analogue inputs, power adjustment and a remote control.

Computers Unlimited has confirmed the prices of the Bird 2.1 systems, available in black or white, as follows: System 2.1 Little Bird £700; System 2.1 Bird £800; and System 2.1 Super Bird £900.

Tony Jones, business manager at Computers Unlimited, says: "We're delighted to be working with France's foremost audio brand to offer this top-rated range of products to UK retailers and consumers."

