The power amplifiers, imaginatively named AMP2 and AMP5, are Class D designs that share much of their circuitry with the company's more upmarket Delta CA-D200.

The £2950 AMP2 is a 2 x 200 watt (into 8 ohms) stereo unit while the £4250 AMP5 extends that to 5 x 200 watt output for multi-channel use.

These are powerful designs that will double their outputs into 4 ohms, so there shouldn't be any issue in driving difficult speakers. Both feature balanced XLR and single-ended inputs.

Classé has worked hard to improve 'dead-band time' - a switching distortion in Class D amplifiers - in a bid to improve sound quality.

New 7.1 processor/preamp

Classé's new Sigma SSP 7.1 processor

The £4250 Sigma SSP is a 7.1 processor/preamp that's designed to be as capable with stereo music as it is with surround sound.

You can access the on-board digital-to-analogue conversion circuitry via an asynchronous USB input (up to 24-bit/192kHz music files) and the unit is also capable of DLNA streaming and Airplay.

Both the Sigma SSP and AMP2 arrive in shops later this month, while the AMP5 will be available in January 2015.

