Channel 4 makes the jump to virtual reality with its Apple Vision Pro app

Channel 4 has announced that it is the first UK broadcaster to launch its streaming app on the Apple Vision Pro. The Channel 4 app is now available to download on the Vision Pro app store, and will reportedly take advantage of the immersive features that the headset has to offer.

According to Channel 4, owners of the augmented reality headset will be able to stream in a "ground-breaking cinema-style, full-screen viewing experience" which will allow users to watch content in a private home theatre-style environment. You'll be able to view TV shows and movies within your physical environment, such as overlaying content on top of walls or ceilings.

Channel 4 will also transport users into iconic spaces from its portfolio of popular television shows. For example, viewers will be transported to the Taskmaster set when watching the show on the Apple Vision Pro with touches from the show such as the "wallpaper, chandeliers, and throne" surrounding the viewer. This is all to enhance immersion and make the viewers feel as though they're within the world of Taskmaster. We can only hope that a Great British Bake Off mode is in the works that teleports us into the tent (ideally with some delicious virtual cakes).

Taskmaster fans can be transported to a scene straight out of the show to really get immersed in the latest episode. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Grace Boswood, Director of Technology & Distribution at Channel 4, says that this new immersive app builds on the channel's commitment to innovation and embracing new technology, making note that it was the first broadcaster to launch an on-demand streaming service and HD channel in the UK.

Furthermore, Boswood notes that “the app also enables us to create even more viewer delight in one of our most cherished shows, Taskmaster, moving it from the TV to the physical world." This will reportedly be a vital step in Channel 4's effort to find new ways to engage and entertain viewers through new technologies.

