HiFi-Skÿn is billed as a "high-resolution" sound system that's built into an iPhone case, with the system promising to deliver the "ultimate on-the-go playback system" for iPhones 5, 5S, 6 and 6 Plus.

According to the company, HiFi-Skÿn processes the digital output of the iPhone through the on-board asynchronous digital-to-analogue converter, bypassing the iPhone's DAC. It will allow iPhones to support for files up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD files.

The system comprises a USB DAC and "audiophile sound card" for iPhones – taking digital audio from the phone and internally converting it to analogue. It also has an auxiliary battery for on-the-go recharging.

Meanwhile, HiFi-Skÿn's headphone amplifier comes with a 3.5mm stereo jack. It's expected the system will cost $400, though an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is offering an early bird price of $174.

CEntrance managing director Michael Goodman said: "We took our portable audio technology and miniaturised it to fit inside a phone case, creating an amazing on-the-go headphone experience with your phone."

