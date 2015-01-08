Carbon fibre and thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) are among the materials to have featured in the construction of the C-Sharp, with the base chassis built from high-density MDF.

The base is the location for the "ultra low noise" motor and 10 damping feet, the cone shape of the TPE-constructed columns designed to absorb the motor's "unwanted energy".

Other features of the C-Sharp include a belt made from anti-static rubber, with the design of the tonearm said to combine the benefits of a unipivot arm and the cardan bearing design.

This bearing design aims to provide stability and ease of use, while the tonearm is also said to feature silicon-based grease designed to reduce tonearm/cartridge resonances by half.

The tube is made from carbon, while the headshell has been constructed from light, rigid aluminium. EAT says this allows a "tighter mounting of high-end cartridges". It'll be available through Absolute Sounds for £2498, including its specially-designed C-Note tonearm.

