Eton has added two new solar-powered Bluetooth portable speakers to its range at CES 2013, the Rugged Rukus (pictured) and Rukus XL.

The Rugged Rukus works with any Bluetooth compatible device, has a USB port for charging your smartphone or tablet and also has an integrated, rechargeable solar-powered battery.

Five hours of sunlight claims to deliver "continuous day and night playback", though we're guessing it'll run out at some point... It has a price tag of $99.

If you fancy something a little larger, the Rukus XL, which looks-wise seems to borrow plenty from the Eton Soulra, has eight full-range drivers and a rechargeable, solar-powered battery.

The Eton Rukus XL has a price tag in the US of $200.

