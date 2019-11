Sharp has announced the Aquos Board, a multimedia screen that offers touchscreen control and internet TV functionality in big screen sizes.

Available in 60, 70 and 80in models, it's an Aquos LED 1080p screen that combines standard TV functionality with multimedia features.

Touchscreen controls can be accessed by hand or with a pen.

Billed as a projector alternative, the Aquos Board screens claim low power and more versatile when it comes to brighter rooms.

No word on pricing or availability as yet but we're certainly intrigued by the prospect of the Sharp Aquos Board.

