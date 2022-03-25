Buy an LG projector and get a free Xbox Series S!

Here's your chance to pick up a free Xbox. LG has a deal on two models of its new CineBeam projectors – buy one, get a free Xbox Series S. Certainly not to be sniffed at.

The deal applies to two projectors: the £3000 LG CineBeam HU715Q and £2500 LG CineBeam HU710P. Both are 4K models, but the former has more bells and whistles.

Buy an LG CineBeam HU715Q, get a free Xbox Series S worth £249

This is an ultra short throw model, giving you a 100-inch image from a distance of just 21.7cm. It's compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for seamless wireless integration, and on audio duties it has built-in 20W stereo speakers.

The HU710P doesn't have the same ultra short throw feature, but it is a bit cheaper, and still appears to have plenty going for it.

Buy an LG CineBeam HU710P, get a free Xbox Series S worth £249

If you want a big picture, this is the model for you – it delivers an image up to 300 inches across. It runs the same webOS operating system as the other model (and as LG's top tellies), and boasts the same AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality.

Neither of these models is what you'd call cheap, but you can save a bit more by becoming an LG Member. That brings the price of the HU715Q down from £2998.98 to £2939 (saving you just shy of £60), and the HU710P from £2498.98 to £2449 (a saving just short of £50).

The Xbox Series S is the cheaper of the two Xbox models. It has some performance downgrades compared to the Xbox Series X, the biggest one being the lack of a disc drive. But it still earned a very respectable four out of five in our review. And it's a darn sight easier to find than its pricier brethren.

The deal lasts until 5th April. Check out the full terms and conditions here.

MORE:

Read our Xbox Series X review

These are the best gaming TVs

More LG deals ahoy! Get a 55-inch LG B1 OLED TV for just £809 (and save on the C1 too)