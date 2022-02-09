British TV brand Mitchell & Brown unveils 65-inch 4K Smart TV with Android TV OS

Bolton based TV brand Mitchell & Brown is adding to its current line-up of 4K UHD Smart TVs with a flagship 65-inch model. The lavishly named JB-65UHD18114KBLA operates using the latest Android TV platform and includes a 7-year warranty as standard.

Using the Android TV OS provides users with access to a wide variety of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Freeview Play. And for the best possible picture quality, the LED display supports decoding for HDR formats, including HLG and Dolby Vision.

Featuring an ultra-thin bezel for a near borderless design, the JB-65UHD18114KBLA includes two 12W RMS amplifiers to power its main loudspeakers and also contains a built-in active subwoofer. If you’d rather output audio to an external source, there is optical and eARC connectivity.

Mitchell & Brown’s Operations Director, Dan Brown, commented on the new release saying, “The 65-inch KBLA is our new flagship model for 2022, featuring our best-ever picture and sound, and truly big-screen entertainment.

“Sold only through our knowledgeable independent High Street retail partners, we aim to make buying, using and loving your TV as simple as possible.”

The Mitchell & Brown 65in JB-65UHD18114KBLA will be available through independent electrical retailers across the UK from April 2022, priced at £850.

Meanwhile, the rest of the company’s competitively priced KBL series of TVs has also been updated with Android TV OS for 2022 and includes the JB-43UHD18114KBLA at £550, JB-50UHD18114KBLA at £700 and the JB-55UHD18114KBLA priced at £750.

