Boxing Day deal: treat yourself to a JBL Flip 5 for just £78

In the world of Bluetooth speakers, JBL sits just about at the throne, considering how many excellent speakers the brand makes. What's more is that thanks to Boxing Day, you can get yourself a Flip 5 on Amazon for just £78 (opens in new tab).

We gave this mighty portable speaker five-stars in the official What Hi-Fi? review, complementing its solid bass and timing; excellent acoustics; and PartyBoost stereo pairing. It may not be the latest generation Flip, but it's still an excellent Bluetooth speaker you can get for cheap if you act fast.

Flip 5: £100 £78 at Amazon

This excellent, five-star Bluetooth speaker offers up strong sound quality for its retail price, and on sale, it's an even better value.

If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, you can't really go wrong with a JBL. Every speaker the brand makes may not be a stunner, but quite a lot of their products are, including the Flip 5. While it might not be the latest generation Flip, this Bluetooth speaker still packs a hefty punch, especially so on sale.

In terms of audio quality, the Flip 5 sounds great with strong bass and timing, admirable acoustics, and even an impressive sense of detail for its size and price. Suffice it to say if you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker that can do your music justice without breaking the bank, the Flip 5 can get the job done.

Packed with Bluetooth 4.2, up to 12hrs of battery life, and an IPX7 waterproof certification, the Flip 5 is well-suited to just about any environment. Plus, it's an excellent speaker in terms of portability with its elegant wrist straps and 540g weight. It's not the smallest speaker out there, but you won't have much trouble tossing this into a backpack for your next trip.

If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker or just have a hole burning in your pocket from that Amazon gift card you got for Christmas, the Flip 5 is a strong choice. Make sure to check out this Amazon deal while supplies last!

