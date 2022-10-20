For your ears only! Bowers & Wilkins celebrate 60 years of Bond with Px8 007 Edition wireless headphones

It's 60 years since James Bond first introduced cinema-goers to the famous Monty Norman signature theme (brilliantly arranged by John Barry, we might add). And to celebrate this movie milestone, Bowers & Wilkins has teamed up with 007 to release a bespoke version of its Px8 wireless headphones.

The Px8 007 Edition feature Midnight Blue Nappa leather inspired by the dinner jacket worn by Bond on his debut appearance in 1962's Dr. No. There's also a laser etched '007' logo on the top of the earcup, a unique red power slider, and a screen print of the iconic 'gun barrel' logo discreetly placed inside the ear cup.

We recently awarded the standard-issue Px8 noise-cancellers five stars for their lovely build, outstanding clarity and excellent support for 24-bit high-resolution audio. B&W's 40mm Carbon Cone drive units should punch out those famous Barry-arranged trumpets a treat, too.

(Image credit: PHOTO CREDIT: DR. NO © 1962 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

You'll have to pay a bit more, of course. The Px8 007 Edition retail for £699 / $799 (around AU$1250), or £100 / $100 more than off-the-shelf cans. Still, what better way to experience Amazon Prime's The Sound of 007 (opens in new tab) documentary than through some of the best wireless headphones around – with a 007 twist!

Aside from being a storied British brand, B&W claims a "40-year relationship with Abbey Road Studios", where its flagship 800 Series loudspeakers have been used to monitor the recording of many a Bond score, including Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

"We are immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with the James Bond franchise," said Giles Pocock, Bower's Vice President of Brand Marketing. "Together, we will continue to celebrate the instrumental role that music plays in this global cultural phenomenon."

If you want to hear that unmistakable 'dah-dah dah-daaaaaaah' Bond theme through a pair of Bond-approved headphones, the Px8 007 Edition are on sale now at the Bowers & Wilkins (opens in new tab) website and at 007Store.com.

