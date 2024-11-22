Bowers & Wilkins' 5-star PX8 wireless headphones are an audiophile's dream and cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Black Friday is officially down for Friday 29th November this year, but a huge number of deals have already landed and we have already found several big deals and discounts to take advantage of. Various products have plummeted in price and in some instances can now be found at their lowest price ever.

And this is exactly where the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear headphones find themselves. They are now down from £599 to just £399 at Amazon. That's a huge £200 off and their lowest price to date!

Best Bowers & Wilkins headphones deal

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £599 now £399 at Amazon (save £200)

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ears are a superb example of flagship cans – luxurious to behold and sublime to listen to. It's not often you see such a fine pair of over-ear headphones reduced by such a healthy figure.

Five stars

Everything you want from a flagship pair of wireless headphones, the Px8 delivers. With soft Nappa leather on the headband, earcups and earpads, elegant black or tan finishes and that beautiful cast-aluminium arm structure, there are very few premium headphones at this price that look and feel so luxurious.

You're not just paying for looks, though. The Px8 offer 30 hours of battery life from a single charge, while noise cancelling is strong at this price, working to block out all of the intrusions and distractions you would normally experience on a long commute or stroll in the street. If you want tethered listening, the Px8 come with a USB-C to USB-C cable, as well as a USB-C to 3.5mm option, while a competent B&W app looks after your streaming services, noise-cancelling modes, general settings and more.

All of this leads us to how the Px8 sound and, considering their pedigree, you won't be surprised to hear just how positive our assessment is. They are even clearer and more precise than the laser-like accuracy of the Apple AirPods Max, treating us to, as we said in our review, "a level of clarity and insight here that we haven’t heard bettered at this level". Add to this a propulsive sense of rhythmic drive, boundless energy and impressive agility, and you've got a pair of headphones that earn their five-star credentials with ease.

Given we rated these headphones five stars at their full asking price of £599, the fact they can now be yours for £299 is great news – don't sleep on this fantastic offer.

