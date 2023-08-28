Bose Week deals begin – save up to 42% on five-star headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

The first annual Bose Week is taking place now until Monday 4th September, offering you the chance to bag a Bose bargain and win prizes worth up to £4000.

This week, the Bose web store is delivering discounts of up to 42 per cent on many of its most popular products, including the flagship 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II. Details of our pick of the Bose Week deals are below, and we've included comparisons with the best prices on the internet so you can bag the best deal possible.

Bose is also running a celebratory giveaway this week – and everyone can enter. Anyone who visits and signs up for the giveaway on the website during Bose Week gets one entry; My Bose members (new and existing) get five entries; and those who make a purchase over £400 and sign up within the timeframe of Bose Week get 20 entries.

One winner will win a £4000 Ticketmaster e-gift card, five winners will receive signed Bose merchandise (including an Anne-Marie signed Unhealthy vinyl, Normani signed earbuds, and Charlie Puth signed headphones), and 40 winners will get a year's subscription to Spotify.

Go to Bose Week to enter the prize giveaway and see every Bose Week deal, or scroll to see our pick of the very best Bose deals below...

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £229.95 at Bose (save £50)

Bose’s flagship wireless earbuds' fantastic sound and peerless noise-cancelling abilities have set a new benchmark at this price point. If you want to hear the best wireless earbuds at this level, here's a big saving that's well worth your attention.



The best deal? Amazon's deal price is now £210, offering even better value on these brilliant buds.

Bose QuietComfort 45 was £ 319 now £225 at Bose (save £94)

The QuietComfort 45 are very competitive at this price, offering an energetic, clear presentation and extremely effective noise cancellation combined with a competent feature set.



The best deal? Yes, this beats the current £250 price on Amazon, John Lewis and Argos.

Bose 700 was £349 now £199 at Bose (save £150)

Offering a similar sound performance level as the QC45 above but with a more sophisticated noise-cancelling system (with 11 levels of adjustment) and arguably a sleeker design, the wireless 700 are good value at £199.



The best deal? Yes, this is the best price on the internet, though you can get better sound for the money with the £216 Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 was £900 now £749 at Bose (save £150)

This talented soundbar delivers decently immersive sound with Dolby Atmos support, clear vocal projection, and a clean minimalist design. There may be better-sounding soundbars higher up the market, but the value on offer here makes a good case for choosing the 900.



The best deal? This £150 discount is actually bettered by the £699 sale price at Amazon and AO.com.

