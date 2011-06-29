New from Blackbox is the M16, the company's range-topping noise cancelling headphone model.

Selling for £165 when it hits the shops at the end of July, it uses proprietary Active Noise Rejection to reduce the effect of external noise by up to 92%, or 22dB.

It's also fitted with an in-line remote microphone for use with iOS portable devices and some other smartphones.

A single AAA battery will power the headphones, which weigh less than 180g, for up to 50 hours of noise-cancelling, and they can also be used with the cancellation switched off.

Adapters are supplied for airline use and internet telephony, and the headphones come with a protective case.

They're distributed in the UK by Armour Home Electronics: brand manager Tony Jones describes the new model as 'perfect for passengers on aircraft, commuters on trains and buses, joggers in the street or working out in the gym'.

