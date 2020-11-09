Hurry! The best cheap AirPods rivals have dropped below £50 ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking for true wireless earbuds without the typical true wireless price tag, then boy do we have the early Black Friday headphones deal for you. Right now at Amazon, with the careful deployment of two vouchers, you can save big on the excellent Earfun Air wireless earbuds.

The deal has just gone live, and it sends a tried-and-tested What Hi-Fi? Award-winner down into the sub-£50 sphere – down to £44.49, to be precise.

Regular readers won't need reminding of the affordable, five-star EarFun Air earbuds (for the uninitiated, though, a quick glance across the top our Earfun Air review is a fine place to start). We loved them so much at their RRP of £55, we named them the best wireless headphones under £75.

This early Black Friday deal means you'll get in-ear detection, a wireless charging case that supports Qi wireless charging, a 35-hour battery life, IPX7 waterproofing, and a decent sound – all for just £44.49.

Earfun Air true wireless in-ears £55 £44.49 at Amazon

"At first glance, the Earfun Air true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true. Their extensive feature-list includes voice assistance, with two mics per earpiece, a wireless charging case that supports Qi wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.0 support". Needless to say, with this discount they're an absolute steal. Go! View Deal

How do you get the deal? It's easy, really. You get 10 per cent off the original RRP with the discount code EARFUNHIFI – in some cases, it'll be a simple drop-down tick-box below the price that reads 'promotion message'. Also on the product page on Amazon is cheeky tick-box to receive an extra £5 off coupon. Click on that, discount applied at checkout, job done.

This equates to a £10.50 saving, or 19 per cent off!

The deal is live now and will expire on Sunday 15th November at 11.59pm (or until stocks run out).

Under review, we praised this new product's "punchy, expansive sound", "great feature set", and "classy build and finish".

Do they sound as good as a five-star earbuds at triple the price? No. But until August 2020 (when our review was published), we’d never awarded five stars to a set of true wireless headphones at this budget level.

Our advice? Don't be put off by the little-known name; consider this top Black Friday deal.

MORE:

Check out the best Bose deals ahead of Black Friday

See the Currys Black Friday deals: the best early tech deals

Read up on the Argos Black Friday deals: the best early tech deals