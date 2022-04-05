Big savings on the brilliant Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar and the Sonos Arc

Sonos deals are never a given, even during traditional sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But if you've been contemplating buying one of the brand's What Hi-Fi? award-winning soundbars, you'll be pleased to know there are currently healthy savings to be had on both the Sonos Beam Gen 2 and the Sonos Arc at a number of retailers.

It may have only launched last year, but the new and improved Beam is now £50 off at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and John Lewis. That makes one of our favourite soundbars just £399.

If you have a bigger budget and want more serious Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar action, may we point you to these deals on the white colourway of the Sonos Arc? Both Amazon and Sevenoaks have savings of £100 on this class-leading speaker, and we're pretty confident you won't find a more convincing Dolby Atmos performance at this price.

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better – and our favourite soundbar under £500, as its What Hi-Fi? Award goes to show.

The Beam Gen 2 arrived last year to up the ante on the original, with more processing power opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format. Perhaps most importantly, the Beam Gen 2 sounds better too. Atmos aside, it reaches deeper than the Beam Gen 1, with greater refinement, a warmer treble, and a wider dynamic range. (Here's our detailed comparison of the Sonos Beam Gen 2 vs Sonos Beam Gen 1).

Meanwhile, the Sonos Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos' range, using 11 speakers to create a 3D soundfield. The Arc boast upward and side-firing drivers that bounce sound off your walls and ceiling and create one of the most convincing Atmos performances you can get from a soundbar.

There's Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy streaming and eARC for Dolby Atmos from compatible TVs. You can have a choice of voice assistants, too, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem and delivers detailed, dramatic audio for a very reasonable price, transporting you straight to the heart of the action.

The Sonos Arc picked up Product of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? awards in 2020 and retained award-winning status last year in the face of stiff competition. Its 'true' Dolby Atmos performance is still above and beyond anything we've heard for the same money over the past two years, even considering its recent price increase. If you've been holding out and you don't mind the white colourway, we'd suggest snapping it up before it's gone.

