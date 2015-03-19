We've taken a trip down the virtual high street, looking for deals on some of best wireless speakers on the market. Bluetooth, AirPlay, multi-room? We've got suggestions for them all, and at top prices too.
Five stars
Tested at £170 / Best price from £118
What was already a fantastic speaker at £170, is now even more tempting thanks to a price drop. Detailed, energetic sound in a water and stain-resistant body. What's not to like?
Best wireless speaker deals - March 2015
Five stars
Tested at £250 / Best price £160
It was hard to believe these wireless desktop speakers cost just £250 when they came into our test rooms, and now they're available for even less. Perched on a desktop or shelf, they fire out seriously good sound.
Monitor Audio Airstream WS100 review / Compare Prices
Five stars
Tested at £350 / Best price £280
Are these a soundbar replacement? Wireless speakers? iPod dock alternative? Even powered stereo speakers? Well, they're all these things and fantastic-sounding to boot.
Q Acoustics Q-BT3 review / Compare Prices
Five stars
Tested at £400 / Best price £280
A previous Award winner, with “nothing” against it, the Allroom Air One is a spectacular speaker. It's well balanced and able to fill larger-sized rooms, thanks to its powerful and weighty sound.
Audio Pro Allroom Air One review / Compare prices
More wireless speaker deals
Four stars
Tested at £250 / Best price £194
Audio Pro Addon T8 review / Compare Prices
Four stars
Tested at £170 / Best price £115
Denon Envaya review / Compare Prices
Four stars
Tested at £400 / Best price £388