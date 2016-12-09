This week rumours suggest Sony is about to enter the OLED TV market. Kickstarter project RokBlok found an ingenius way to make vinyl music portable and BT is planning to broadcast more sports in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

In terms of reviews, we had Elac's Debut B6 speaker, Philips 65PUS7601 4K TV and Dynaudio's Emit 5.1 speaker package.

Sony rumoured to launch OLED TVs at CES 2017 in January

Rumours abound that Sony will be the latest TV manufacturer to start selling OLED sets.

Only LG, Loewe and Panasonic currently sell OLED TVs in the UK, but the scuttlebutt suggests that Sony will announce its own line at CES 2017, using OLED panels from LG Display.

MORE: Sony rumoured to launch OLED TVs at CES 2017 in January

RokBlok is the world's first portable wireless record player

A company called Pink Donut has created the RokBlok, a device which sits on your vinyl and acts as a wireless speaker.

The RokBlok 'drives' across the vinyl's surface and playback is stopped by waving your hand over the device. You can pair it with a wireless speaker or a headphone if you prefer.

It has currently passed its funding goal on Kickstarter and is expected to ship in September 2017.

MORE: RokBlok is the world's first portable wireless record player

BT to broadcast Premier League matches with Dolby Atmos sound

BT is set to upgrade its YouView service to include a redesigned interface, more 4K content and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The company is planning to broadcast its Premier League live matches in 4K and Atmos from 31st January 2017, as well as doubling the number of sports events broadcast in Ultra HD.

MORE: BT to broadcast Premier League matches with Dolby Atmos sound

"If you’re planning on spending £300 on some new speakers, it’d be an oversight to not at least try the Debut B6"

Elac Debut B6

There's a boldness and punch that makes the B6s an agreeable pair of speakers, but they're not without flaws. They don't boast the dynamics or the level of expression of the class leaders, for example.

Nonetheless, they're an energetic and entertaining performer and worth an audition.

Read our full Elac Debut B6 review

"It has a rich, vibrant picture, smooth motion and an easy-to-use remote"

Philips 65PUS7601

This 4K set is a contender from Philips, but it's not quite up there with the best.

While the picture is vibrant, detailed and smooth, it lacks subtlety. The small number of catch-up apps installed and the rather average sound quality don't work in the set's favour either.

It's a commendable TV that's let down by a few performance flaws.

Read the full Philips 65PUS7601 review

"Dynaudio has put together a speaker package with much to admire in the Emit 5.1"

Dynaudio Emit 5.1

We're fond of speaker packages with a bit of power - and this effort from Dynaudio will shake your house.

Using the award-winning M20 speakers, the Emit's muscular performance is adept at filling large rooms.

The centre speaker is its weakest component, lacking a little expression. Still, if it's a powerful system you want, the Emit 5.1 delivers.

Read the full Dynaudio Emit 5.1 review

