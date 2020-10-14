Prime Day iPad deal: last chance to save £80 on iPad Air

Amazon is currently offering up to 15 per cent off the iPad Air in the Prime Day sale.

The Prime Day iPad deal has slashed the price of the 256GB Space Grey model: the price has dropped from £629 to £544.50.

This deal's available until midnight on Wednesday, and stock doesn't appear to be limited at this time.

Apple discontinued the iPad Air in 2016 but rebooted it in 2019 to great acclaim. This third generation model sports a beautiful 10.5in Retina display that's great for productivity and would look very professional in your home office.

Of course, its also a great way to experience streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video – plus high-quality video games from the Apple Arcade.

Apple has just launched a pricier fourth generation iPad Air that ups the ante with a 10.9in screen and a faster chip, but it's unlikely to be discounted this Prime Day. Certainly not by 15%, anyway. For around £400, you won't find a better-looking or better-sounding tablet.

