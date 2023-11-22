Best Black Friday PS5 deals: get a big discount on a solo console, bundle or controller

Sony's PS5 has come a long way since its launch back in 2020. Back then, scalpers would hoover up what felt like every single console and sell them back to the public for at least twice the price. Thankfully, things are very different now.

COVID-19 isn't at its peak and chip shortages aren't hamstringing supply as severely as they once did. Throughout 2023, we've seen a handful of deals on PS5 consoles that have brought the price below the £480 / $500 official price for the disc version.

Those were just an amuse-bouche for the Black Friday main course, though, and while the day itself is on 24th November, the Black Friday sales are already in full swing and you can now get some amazing deals on the PS5 console.

With no further ado, here they are.

US

UK

The very best PS5 console deal in the UK right now

PS5 console was £480 now £379 at EE

While most retailers who were offering this superb deal on the PS5 are now out of stock, EE is saying that it still has consoles available. Pick it up at this price while you still can.

The very best PS5 console deal in the US right now

PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle was $560 , now $500

Get yourself a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and a new disc version PS5 for just $500, the retail price of the PS5 disc version itself. If you're going to play Spider-Man anyway, you'll be saving yourself $70.

Will there be more PS5 deals this Black Friday?

Sony has recently unveiled the PS5 Slim, which is set to arrive in early November in the US. If you've checked your calendar recently, you'll know it is already early November, so expect the Slim to be on sale very soon.

To kick off the arrival of the redesigned PS5, which is lighter, comes with more storage, and doesn't include a stand, bundles with the PS5 Slim have already started appearing online, such as this $500 PS5 Slim Modern Warfare III bundle.

Once again, a bundle can save you the full cost of a $70 game, which is nothing to shake your head at, but make sure to keep your eyes peeled for sales on the older, fatter PS5 console in the coming days.

In the UK, where the PS5 Slim is yet to be given a release date, all eyes are on the original PS5. The problem here isn't waiting for a great deal, as a £100 discount is already available. Instead, it's about snapping one up before stock runs out.

Other top Black Friday PS5 deals (UK)

DualSense controller was £65 now £40 at Currys

Sony's excellent PS5 controller, which features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, is usually very expensive, but Currys is offering it in a variety of colours at a very reasonable £40.

Other top Black Friday PS5 deals (US)

DualSense controller was $70 , now $50 at Amazon

Sony's excellent PS5 controller which features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers is down from its original retail price of $70 to just $50. Plus, you can choose from a big variety of different colorways.

DualSense Edge was $200 , now $187 at eBay

The premium version of Sony's DualSense controller features customizable controls, mappable back buttons, a carrying case, and a variety of different caps for the perfect in-hand feel no matter who you are.

Save big on PS5 games at Amazon

Across games like Madden NFL 24, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil Village, Elden Ring, Street Fighter 6, and many more you can save up to 50% over at Amazon while supplies last.

