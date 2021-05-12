B&W and Abbey Road Studios extend partnership to focus on in-car audio

Abbey Road Studios and Bowers & Wilkins have announced an extension of their existing partnership into automotive entertainment.

Building upon B&Ws experience with in-car speaker technology, the two companies are hoping to recreate the historic studio’s unique acoustics within the car environment.

While we’ve seen brands like Sonos, Naim and McIntosh rolling out on four-wheels lately, B&W has long been bringing its loudspeaker expertise to the likes of BMW, McLaren and Volvo.

With this new project, the hi-fi company will combine forces with Abbey Road Red -the studio's music-tech innovation arm that focuses on developing technologies like machine learning and spatial audio - with the goal of creating "the most accurate listening experiences possible for consumers."

The two brands first began working together in 2018 when Abbey Road adopted the use of 800 Series Diamond D3 loudspeakers, with B&W remaining the studio's official headphone and speaker partner since then.

Speaking about the new project Dan Shepherd, Director of Automotive Partnerships from Bowers & Wilkins, said: “We are thrilled to work with Abbey Road Studios on our shared mission to elevate the in-car experience and bring drivers and passengers across the globe a new and exciting way to enjoy their music.”



