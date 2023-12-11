Award-winning KEF LS50 Meta stereo speakers return to their lowest-ever price

The KEF LS50 Meta standmount speakers once again took home an Award at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards, proving they are still an exceptional pair of speakers.

Now they're available at their lowest price again, down to £899 at Amazon in black, white, and blue finishes. As these speakers are our favourites '£800-£1000', it's noteworthy to see their price edge down toward the lower end of that price bracket.

Interested in getting your hands on a five-star, Award-winning pair of standmount speakers at their lowest price? Look no further!

KEF LS50 Meta £1100 £899 at Amazon (save £201)

KEF has taken an excellent speaker and made it even better. The LS50 Meta are now the class leader at this level, with exceptional sonic transparency and a hugely subtle and precise presentation. Now available at their lowest price in black, white, or blue finishes.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner

We’ve always been big fans of KEF’s iconic LS50 bookshelf speakers, particularly impressed with their innate transparency and extensive but focused stereo image.

The company released a new version of these Award-winning standmounters in 2020 and we were thrilled to find that an already excellent speaker had been made even better.

While the essential character of the speakers is familiar, the KEF LS50 Meta provide a greater level of clarity and finesse than the originals could muster. They sound cleaner and more sophisticated than their predecessors, especially true in higher frequencies where their insight and refinement shine.

Delivering music with authority and handling large-scale dynamics extremely well, these speakers offer an impressive amount of muscle for their size.

If you're looking for a new pair of standmount speakers and your budget can stretch to the KEFs, for £899 they really are the best performers you'll find at this price.

