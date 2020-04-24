Save £170 on award-winning Astell & Kern SR15 hi-res music player

It's a familiar story: a shiny new kid appears on the block and the old guard receives a heavy discount. However, while a successor to the Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 has been announced, in the form of the A&norma SR25, that revered old guard, the aforementioned A&norma 15, remains a coveted piece of kit – a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winner, no less. And now you can make a tidy saving.

While we had seen a fleeting (and highly unusual) £120 discount on this excellent little PMP in the run up to Christmas last year, that's nothing compared to the current saving...

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 music player £599 £429 at Amazon

Stacks of storage, plenty of hi-res file support, serious levels of detail and dynamic sound from a portable brand that's second to none. It promises a severe step up from your smartphone sound. And at this price, it's a bargain. View Deal

The SR15 is a portable music player with dual DACs, 3.5mm and balanced 2.5mm headphone jacks, 64GB built-in storage (expandable via microSD card), and built-in Bluetooth, wi-fi and Tidal.

And what will your £429 get you – aside from a seriously good award-winner? Well, alongside implementing two pretty advanced DACs (the Cirrus Logic MasterHIFI class DAC CS43198) in a dual-DAC design for optimum performance from both left and right channels, the A&norma sports a really good interface and support for native DSD playback (up to DSD64) in addition to PCM files up to 24-bit/192kHz. It will also happily deal with downsampling anything you've managed to find of even higher resolution.

Under review, we called the SR15 "an extremely appealing all-rounder" – and that was when the product was £170 more expensive. At this price, it'd be rude not to consider it if you fancy treating yourself to a top-notch portable music player. You could soon be taking hi-res music out for your daily exercise.

MORE:

Read all our Astell & kern reviews

Best portable music players 2020: from budget to hi-res music

10 of the best 1970s albums to test your speakers