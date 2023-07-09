Australian Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year 2023 announcement

By Sound+Image
published

You voted – the results are in: here is the National winner and the State winners of the Sound+Image 2023 Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year

Sound+Image Awards 2023
There was one award missing from our Sound+Image Awards listings – the public vote for Australian Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year. 

But now the results are in, and the winner for 2023 is... 

Sound+Image Awards 2023

Sydney Hi-Fi Mona Vale

Our congratulations to Sydney Hi-Fi Mona Vale, which won overall as the National Australian Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year 2023, as well as winning in New South Wales, where it retains that position from 2022.

It’s been a busy couple of years for Mick and Carmelina Stillone and the Mona Vale team: they recently opened a whole new off-site ‘Warriewood Experience Centre’, only to have the main Mona Vale store flooded out during the worst of the storms last year. 

They’re back open now, in their corner location on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, so whether you’re popping in for some vinyl, an upgrade to some of the world’s top brands of audio & AV, or a full-service home cinema with AV design, electrical and installation – Sydney Hi-Fi Mona Vale can do the lot, and from the voting has clearly gathered a host of satisfied and supportive customers. Their secret?

“Whether it’s technical or understanding the basics, we listen, support and make sure you always leave with either the product you’re after or a step in the right direction,” says Mick. 

Sound+Image Awards 2023

State winners

Further congratulations for those gathering the top vote within their State or Territory: 

Queensland:  THE AUDIO TAILOR (Brisbane)

Victoria: HEYNOW HI-FI (St Kilda)

Western Australia: WESTCOAST Hi-FI MIDLAND (Midland)

South Australia: SELBY MALVERN (Malvern)

ACT: DURATONE HI-FI (Phillip)

Tasmania: QUANTUM HI-FI (Hobart)

The public vote for our Hi-Fi Retailer of the Year award took place via our website at during April-May 2023. Our thanks to all who voted this year, and congratulations to the winners!

Sound+Image

