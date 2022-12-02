Australian Hi-Fi Nov/Dec 2022: last issue of the year out now!

(opens in new tab) Read Australian Hi-Fi and thousands more Australian and International magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99 p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Australian Hi-Fi Magazine and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$11.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Australian Hi-Fi, plus over 6,000 other Australian and International magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone..

INSIDE EVERY ISSUE

Australian Hi-Fi is the definitive magazine for discerning listeners and hi-fi enthusiasts. Every issue brings you news on the latest happenings in the hi-fi world, in-depth and expert reviews of new hi-fi components with full laboratory test reports, 'how to' articles on how to get the best quality sound for your home, and much more besides...

Hi-fi reviews in this issue

KEF LSX II speaker system

The petiteness of KEF’s baby stereo speaker system very much belies its feature set and performance, which set the bar very high at this modest price. Want affordable all-in-one without compromising the stereo aspect? Look no further.

Adcom GFA-555se stereo power amplifier

An evolution of an ‘80s amplifier that became not only Adcom’s best-selling and most famous model but also one of the most famous amps of the last century. It lives up to the legacy, too, deserving a spot on the ‘must-listen’ list of anyone in the market for high-quality, high-fidelity power amplification.

Elementi Audio Fire home theatre system

Totally invisible and completely customisable, Elementi Audio’s flagship surround sound package is a game-changer. “I have never heard any other that came even close to delivering this high level,” says our reviewer.

Grado RS1x open-back headphones

Surely no-one has ever described Grado headphones as ‘exotic’ before now. But I stand by my description of the RS1x tri-wood open-backs, which look ­— not to mention sound ­— very striking indeed.

+ Our 'secret' high-end review!

Marking the beginning of a balanced era for a certain Austrian household hi-fi brand, this turntable features a moving-coil cartridge and, unusually for domestic hi-fi kit, a balanced mini-XLR output.

Hi-fi news in this issue

In this issue, we have the latest news from the global hi-fi industry, from a haul of Audio-Technica 60th anniversary products and another birthday celebration in the form of the NAD C 3050 LE streaming amplifier, to the arrival of Revival Audio Atlante speakers in Australia and Aussie-made versions of the Ohm Acoustics W2000AU speakers...

Technics SL-G700M2 digital source

Bowers & Wilkins 700 S3 speakers

Monitor Audio Platinum Series 3G speakers

VYDA cables

Focal Bathy and Utopia headphones

Ohm Acoustics W2000AU speakers

Revival Audio Atlante speakers

Audio-Technica 60th anniversary products

iFi Neo Stream streamer

Astell & Kern A&Ultima SP3000 music player

Roon 2.0

Ruark R2 Mk4 music system

Pro-Ject E1 turntable

Bluesound Powernode Edge streaming amplifier

NAD C 3050 LE streaming amplifier

REL Acoustics Series HT MKII subwoofers

Hi-fi features in this issue

Hi-Fi Primer

How on earth do you choose the right speakers for your room and system when so many aesthetic styles, sonic flavours and opinions are out there? This speaker shopping 101 offers rules, recommendations and perhaps purely reminders on the process, from research through to set-up.

Interview

Australian Hi-Fi sits down with Krispy Audio’s Cameron Pope, whose journey from hi-fi hobbyist to hi-fi dealer owner started 16 years ago when he was searching far and wide for an interconnect for his iPod and amplifier.



The CD’s 40th Anniversary

The first consumer CD player launched in Japan in October 1982, and 40 years later Australian Hi-Fi contributor Stephen Dawson, who purchased what was then only the second player to be sold in Canberra, writes his love letter to the compact disc.

Music reviews

Reissues

Jethro Tull’s Thick As A Brick turns 50 in respectful fashion, its legendary newspaper format retained, as rock classics from Lou Reed, Dinosaur Jr. and The Allman Brothers Band are also revisited and reissued decades on.

Rock Rippers

Pixies’ latest is a perfect example of why the band still matters so much; The Mars Volta are back after a decade-long hiatus; and the Chilis churn out a welcome second album of the year.

Head Bangas

Ozzy is having a blast with a bunch of his mates and, weirdly, a newfound sense of artistic ambition on his latest album, while Lamb of God thunders and screeches in their “very pissed-off record”, and Megadeth proves there is still life in its iconic formula yet.

