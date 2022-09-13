Audio Pro’s streaming-savvy A48 stereo speakers want to replace your soundbar

Swedish multi-room audio specialist Audio Pro has launched its most powerful stereo speakers to date. The A48 are wireless, powered floorstanders that are designed to flank your TV and enhance movie watching as much as music listening.

To that end, the A48 have HDMI ARC connectivity as well as substantial streaming functionality courtesy of AirPlay 2 (opens in new tab), Google Cast and the Audio Pro app – all ways of easily streaming music either stored locally or from services directly to the wireless speakers. The companion app also facilitates multi-room pairing with other compatible speakers in the Audio Pro family.

If you’re looking for one does-it-all system for both your music and movie needs (and aren’t fussed about Dolby Atmos support for the latter), the A48 could theoretically be all the kit you require.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

Audio Pro has a solid track record of offering good-value performance from its multi-room speaker (opens in new tab) range, having scooped a number of What Hi-Fi? Awards over the years for its smaller musical boxes, such as the Addon C10 MkII (opens in new tab). Can it achieve such success in a larger package then? That’s for us to find out, but it was certainly the company’s goal: “We wanted to take our award-winning concept of packing a lot of sound into a small space and apply it to a speaker with a larger design,” says Audio Pro CCO Jens Henriksen.

Aesthetically, the A48 are recognisably Audio Pro, with their Scandi-esque sleek and minimalist satin white- or black-finished cabinets. Owners can choose customisable fabric grilles for the front of the speakers, too.

The Audio Pro A48 speakers are expected to be available from mid-September and will cost £1200/$1200/AU$1699 per pair.

