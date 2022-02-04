Atlas's high-end Ailsa Achromatic speaker cable offers flagship tech at lower prices

Cable specialist Atlas has just launched the new Atlas Ailsa Achromatic speaker cable. Joining the Ailsa Achromatic interconnect, launched in 2021, Ailsa is pitched between the company’s Hyper and Mavros cable ranges and offers OCC (Ohno Continuous Cast) conductor technology and microporous PTFE dielectrics at a lower price point than previously available.

Designed from the ground up, Ailsa is aimed at mid to high-end system use, but the proposition features technology deployed in the even higher-end Mavros range.

Kevin Kelly, managing director of Atlas Cables, said, “The Ailsa speaker cable bridges the gap between our Hyper and Mavros range... We have finally managed to successfully trickle down our OCC/microporous PTFE technology and included it in the Ailsa design."

Ailsa Achromatic speaker cable consists of 2 x 3mm OCC multi-stand copper conductors wrapped in a high-efficiency microporous PTFE dielectric. This is enhanced with super stabilised conductor geometry (SSG isolation layer), an extruded outer layer that keeps the multiple strand conductor symmetrical and geometrically accurate.

The cable is then packed out with anti-vibration cotton filler and finished with a high-gloss grey jacket.

As with all Atlas analogue products, the Ailsa speaker cable is delivered from the factory terminated with the company’s Achromatic Z (4mm plugs) or S (spade terminals). Being low mass and non-conductive, the plug body promises to eliminate the detrimental effects of circulating Eddy currents.

The promised result is minimal discernible character, thus allowing your system to convey its inherent detail, timing and dynamics.

Atlas's Ailsa Achromatic speaker cable is available in pre-packaged lengths with Z or S connections, priced at £1395 for 2m, £1995 for 3m, £3195 for 5m and £4395 for 7m, all inclusive of VAT. International availability and pricing is not yet known, but given the UK prices, they should start from roughly $1900 or AU$2670.

Custom lengths are also available to order from authorised retailers.

MORE:

See our pick of the best speaker cables 2022: budget and premium audio cables

And these are the best audio cables 2022

Get your system singing by investing in the best speaker stands 2022: budget and premium