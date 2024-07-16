Astell & Kern's all-in-one desktop system is £1500 off for Prime Day

The Astell & Kern Acro CA1000 is the Swiss Army Knife of desktop audio. Because not only is it a headphone amp, it's a music player too, with multiple inputs and a quad-DAC array. And now it's discounted by 70 per cent, dropping by £1450 to just £549 at Amazon.

Astell & Kern Acro CA1000 deal

Astell & Kern Acro CA1000 headphone amp/music player was £1999 now £549 at Amazon (save £1450)

We don't see many audio products that bill themselves as being roughly three things at once, let alone ones that combine a headphone amplifier and a digital audio player with a built-in quad-DAC. This has to be one of the finest discounts we've seen all year, with 70 per cent taking the Acro down from roughly £2000 to just over £500. Tempted? We certainly are.

So what do you get with the product that Astell & Kern bills as its own little "head-fi hero"? For a start, you're receiving a headphone amplifier with a digital audio player combined into a single unit, with the 10cm player essentially rising from the main amplification console and tilting up to 60 degrees for easy access. A&K's excellent portable hi-res players are generally exceptional, so you're not getting a dud here, either.

The headphone amp can drive high-impedance cans with an output of 15Vrms or lower, and comes equipped with a range of connectivity options – 3.5mm and 6.35mm unbalanced alongside 2.5mm and 4.4mm balanced outputs – for handling a broad spectrum of models.

Internally, the Acro CA1000's quad-DAC offers what A&K describes as "a clear, detailed and balanced sound", whereas the variety of digital and analogue connections "ensures it can be at the heart of any hi-fi set-up". With support for high-resolution audio playback up to native DSD512 and 32bit/384 kHz, it certainly could be.

We're big fans of Astell & Kern's hi-res players, with the Korean brand dominating our list of the finest models for a good while now. In fact, whenever an A&K product drops out of said list, it's usually only to be replaced by one of its newer, shinier cousins. Any deal on one of their models should be considered, but one that slashes the cost by 70 per cent at Amazon? That sort of generosity demands further investigation.

