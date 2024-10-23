Astell & Kern claims that its latest premium portable player is "the world's finest"

For many, the name Astell & Kern is synonymous with premium portable music players. We consider many of the Korean brand's PMPs – including the A&norma SR35 and SP3000 – to be some of the best players on the market today, so our ears certainly pricked up when A&K announced that its latest model, the A&Ultima SP3000M, was "the world's finest portable music player". Bold words from a brand that, for the most part, has been able to walk the walk as well as talk the talk.

The A&Ultima SP3000M uses the same 'Hexa' audio circuit design pioneered in the five-star SP3000 model. This new model contains four AK4499EX DACs and two AK4191EQ chips for handling digital signals, with A&K promising "amazingly vivid sound" in the palm of your hand thanks to the player's circuitry design.

The SP3000M also uses an unbalanced and balanced independent dual audio circuit design, a configuration its manufacturer claims removes the usual limitations on audio performance to provide a cleaner, more delicate sound without delay or distortion. The big-bucks A&K SP3000 impressed us with its detail and authority, so here's hoping much of that DNA has made its way over to this latest model.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

The new portable player's circuitry features a bespoke shield can which aims to prevent electromagnetic interference and noise from affecting the player's audio block. Further, the SP3000M also uses conductive, high-purity silver on the shield can to help separate digital and analogue signals and reduce noise.

Powering the new player is Snapdragon's 6125 Octa-core processor, while 8GB of memory should ensure you don't run out of storage space. The SP3000M offers hi-res playback, supporting 32-bit/784kHz PCM, DSD512 and MQA files as well as aptX HD and LDAC Bluetooth codecs.

The SP3000M is available in a charcoal grey finish, is constructed predominantly from aluminium, and boasts a 720 x 1280mm HD touch screen. The unit offers a USB-C input for charging, alongside three outputs: 3.5mm, 2.5mm balanced and 4.4mm.

The Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000M is available now, priced at £2299 / €2599 / $2300. For context, the five-star A&ultima SP3000 was tested at a mighty £3799 / $3699.

