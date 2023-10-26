Apple TV+ is getting its second price hike in 12 months – and it's a big one

Apple is raising subscription prices across a number of its services, including a second increase on Apple TV+ and a first on Apple Arcade.

Apple TV+ will see its price raised from £6.99 / $6.99 / €6.99 / $9.99AU$ per month to £8.99 / $9.99 / €9.99 / $12.99AU$.

Apple Arcade sees around 40% extra added to its subscription fee, climbing from £4.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 / $7.99AU$ per month to £6.99 / $6.99 / €6.99 / $9.99AU$. With the core services all seeing prices rise, the Apple One bundles will see increases too across the Individual, Family, and Premier packages (full breakdown below).

We last saw Apple increase the cost of its services around one year ago when Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One all went up in price. The cost of Music, Fitness Plus, or iCloud Plus subscriptions does not appear to be shifting this time around though - some good news, at least.

These new changes were confirmed by an Apple spokesperson in a conversation with The Verge, with Apple stating that existing subscribers will see their bills increase in around 30 days, on the user's next renewal date.

This year has seen a number of popular streaming services increase their prices aside from Apple’s offerings, including Disney+, Hulu, and Max. How far these consistent hikes in cost can go without negatively impacting subscription numbers remains to be seen, as for now, streaming companies like Netflix continue to report ever-growing revenue figures.

Here’s the breakdown of the key price changes:

Apple TV+

Was £6.99 / $6.99 / €6.99 / $9.99AUD, now £8.99 / $9.99 / €9.99 / $12.99AUD per month.

Apple Arcade

Was £4.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 / $7.99AUD, now £6.99 / $6.99 / €6.99 / $9.99AUD per month.

Apple One

Individual: Was £16.95, / $16.95 / €16.95 now £18.95 / $19.95 / €19.95 per month.

Family: Was £22.95 / $22.95 / €22.95, now £24.95 / $25.95 / €25.95 per month.

Premier: Was £32.95 / $32.95 / €31.95, now £36.95 / $37.95 / €34.95 per month

MORE:

Read our Apple TV 4K (2022) review

Apple TV is about to get better for users with soundbars and original HomePods