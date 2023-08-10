Disney Plus takes inspiration from Netflix with price increases and ads

There's no getting around it, streaming is getting more expensive. The latest perpetrator of this unfortunate trend is Disney as it plans to make its services more expensive in the US and introduce ad-supported subscription tiers in the UK, Canada and eight European countries.

Starting with the US, both Disney Plus and Hulu's premium tier subscriptions (without ads) are getting price increases later this year.

Disney Plus Premium (currently $10.99 per month) will now cost $13.99 per month, a 27 per cent price increase. Hulu without ads will go up from $14.99 per month, to $17.99 - a 20 per cent increase. However, the ad-supported tiers for both services will remain the same ($7.99 per month each), and the combined bundle of both services will also stay at $9.99 a month.

It's not all doom and gloom however, as Dinsey has announced that it will begin offering a combination plan for both Disney Plus and Hulu without ads for $19.99 per month, which is a saving of $8.99 per month (or 37 per cent).

Moving up to Canada and across the pond to the UK and Europe, Disney will expand its ad-supported Disney Plus tier to these territories starting 1st November 2023. It will cost $7.99 per month in Canada, £4.99 per month in the UK, and €5.99 in the following EU countries: France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. But that's not all, as Disney claims that it will raise the price of the non-advertisement supported tier in those markets in December for those aforementioned markets.

