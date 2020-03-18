Apple iPad Pros launch with trackpad support and ultra-wide camera

Apple has today shushed rumours around forthcoming iPad Pros by officially announcing new 11in and 12.9in models of its top-tier iPad.

Apple says the new iPad Pros are faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops, courtesy of the A12Z Bionic chip that powers them. The chip is built for ‘demanding tasks’ such as 4K video editing and promises faster wi-fi connectivity, gigabit-class LTE that is 60 per cent faster, and a 10-hour battery life. The liquid retina displays look to remain the best in the market with P3 wide colour support, peak 120Hz refresh rate and an anti-reflective screen coating.

The all-new camera system now features a 10MP Ultra Wide camera (which zooms out to capture a wider field of view) to complement a 12MP Wide lens capable of 4K capture. And five microphones for recording audio, in addition to four speakers that automatically adjust performance according to the tablet’s orientation, work to provide the best audio experience yet from an iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

Running iPadOS 13.4 from 24th March, they introduce trackpad support allowing more precise navigation of the interface, more intuitive writing and selection of text, and easier highlighting of content. Alongside this, Apple has introduced the new Magic Keyboard accessory (available in May from £299/$299) with backlit keys and a click-anywhere trackpad.

Perhaps the new Pros’ most interesting new feature, however, is its LiDAR scanner, which allows the iPad to measure the distance between it and surrounding objects up to 5 meters away. Naturally it brings improvements to the Measure app, making it easier to calculate either someone’s height or the dimensions of objects.

Available in silver and space grey finishes, the new iPad Pros can be ordered today, expected in stores next week. The 11in variant starts at £769/$799 for the wi-fi only model and £919/$949 for the wi-fi and cellular model, whereas the 12.9in version starts at £969/$949 for the wi-fi model and £1119/$1149 for the wi-fi and cellular model.

