Apple fans, rejoice! The AirPods 2 are back to their lowest price at over £50 off

If you're an Apple acolyte currently seeking out a new pair of wireless headphones to go with your shiny iPhone, you may have considered the excellent in-ear AirPods Pro 2 buds or the five-star AirPods Max over-ears. For the savvy buyer, though, might we suggest checking out the AirPods 2 (2019), Apple's more entry-level in-ears that are back at their lowest price at just £99 at Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.

Any pair of AirPods rarely drop under the £100 mark, with major sales events such as Black Friday and Prime Day often the only times we see the 2nd generation AirPods drop under that particular threshold. If you are an iPhone user and iOS devotee, 2019's AirPods 2 make total sense thanks to their seamless integration within Apple's operating system and peppy, involving sound profile.

Apple's AirPods have been around so long and have become so incredibly popular among iPhone users that they hardly need any introduction. Walk around any city centre, drop down into the Underground or go to a local café and you'll see dozens of users sporting the iconic white stems. Happily, this popularity is increasingly justified, with models such as the AirPods 2 (2019) and the AirPods Pro 2 proving that Apple is beginning to take sound seriously in a bid to compete with rival efforts from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

This AirPods deal is on the second-gen model as opposed to the newer AirPods 3 (£149), but despite no longer being the latest AirPods, the second-gen buds remain a fine buy if you're keen to save money and grab a bargain over nabbing spatial audio support and the slight advances in sound quality and battery life afforded by the third-gen model.

The second-gen buds really are a fine pair of wireless in-ears, and as we stated in our AirPods (2019) review, their agreeable sound, 24-hour total battery life and excellent wireless tech for iOS users make them a pleasure to live with. That was when we tested them at £159, so in terms of sound-per-pound performance, they're even better now that they're discounted to £99. For iOS users wanting to save some serious dosh, this is a deal worth considering.

MORE:

Read our original Apple AirPods (2019) review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two new AirPods models coming later this year, analyst says

The best wireless earbuds: budget and premium

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 vs AirPods Pro 2: which ANC buds are best?