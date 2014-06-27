iPod Touch 5th gen

Apple has refreshed its iPod Touch line-up with minimal fanfare, upgrading the entry-level model in line with the rest of the range and dropping prices across the board.

The cheapest iPod Touch – the 16GB model – now comes in a range of colours and sports a 5 megapixel iSight camera, just like its siblings. It will cost £159.

The 32GB iPod Touch now costs £199, while the 64GB model is on sale for £249 – reduced from £249 and £329 respectively.

The complete Touch range now features the 5MP iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording, a 4-inch Retina display, Apple's A5 chip and FaceTime camera. All the models are available in pink, yellow, blue, silver, space gray and (PRODUCT) RED.

The new 16GB model is on sale in the US but listed as 'currently unavailable' on the UK Apple site. A worldwide rollout is promised "in the coming days".

Apple's iPod range, once the most important product in the portfolio, is now far less popular and siginifcant than the iPhone and iPad.

iPod unit sales decreased by 52% year-on-year in Q1 2014, though the 2013 fiscal year still saw iPods generate a not insignificant $4.4 billion in revenue.

Earlier in the week, rumours suggested September 19th as a possible iPhone 6 release date, with talk of a bigger, 4.8in iPhone to offer an alternative to the 4in screen of the existing iPhone 5S.

