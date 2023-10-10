Amazon Prime deals: save while you stream with this Chromecast 4K offer

We're kicking off the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with a corker of a streaming deal. While Amazon is certainly pushing its own Fire TV-powered streamers (you can save 33% on the Fire TV Stick), Google's duo of media streamers are also subject to a hefty discount, here's the lowdown.

Currently, the Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is 33 per cent off, meaning you'll save £20, while the HD model is 34 per cent off, saving you £12. That's quite a tasty bargain if you ask us, especially when you consider that the 4K Chromecast isn't just a five-star product, but also a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for two years running.

Chromecast (4K) was £58 now £40 (save £20) at Amazon

This is a great deal on a great streamer. It streams in 4K with HDR, plays nice with all the major streaming apps, and has Dolby Vision and Atmos to boot. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full Google Chromecast with Google TV review

Chromecast (HD) was £35 now £23 (save £12) at Amazon

While we haven't tested the HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV, we imagine that it provides many of the same picture and sound strengths as its 4K cousin.

The Chromecast is a fantastic streamer in its own right, but this price cut is an even better incentive to upgrade. Usually, we'd caveat with the existence of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but strangely Amazon is releasing its updated version of the streaming stick after its big deals event is over.

Nevertheless, we tend to prefer the Chromecast over the Fire TV Stick anyway; you can find out why in our Chromecast with Google TV vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max guide.

The footnotes to this comparison are that the design is more considered, and doesn't block neighbouring HDMI ports. Its picture and sound are much more natural and authentic than on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max – visuals are cleaner and more engaging, and colours are more natural. Finally, the sound has more texture and the timing is better too.

The Chromecast is also stacked when it comes to features, with HDR support in the HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as the newly implemented content frame matching system – which Netflix has just adopted – in order to create smoother motion. You can also wireless stream to the Chromecast via Bluetooth or by pairing a phone or tablet – unsurprisingly, Google's own Pixel devices provide the software for the best Android phones.

So there you have it: an Award-winner at a knockdown price. Grab it while you can.